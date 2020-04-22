Tehran, Moscow, Ankara confirm plans to hold Syria summit in Iran

The sides emphasized the need to boost control of the government in Damascus over the entire Syrian territory and continue the war on terror

TEHRAN, April 22. /TASS/. The Iranian, Russian and Turkish foreign ministers, Javad Zarif, Sergey Lavrov and Mevlut Cavusoglu, have confirmed plans to hold the next round of talks on the Syrian settlement in the Astana format on Iran’s soil, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s press service said.

"The ministers highlighted the need to continue consultations and coordination at the highest level between three countries, stressing that the Astana process is the most important and effective way of ironing out the Syrian crisis," the statement reads. The document says that "the sides have confirmed plans to hold the sixth round of talks between the leaders of the Astana process guarantor states in Iran as soon as the situation with the coronavirus normalizes."

Read also US seeks to provide assistance to militants in Rukban at the expense of UN — statement

The politicians also discussed "the latest events in Syria and in the region <...>, the situation in Idlib, the constitutional committee and the need to cancel unilateral sanctions." "The sides emphasized the need to boost control of the government [in Damascus] over the entire Syrian territory and continue the war on terror," the press service said. Respect for Syrian sovereignty, territorial integrity They confirmed unconditional respect for Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity during the teleconference Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed.

Read also Eight countries urge UN to request lifting of sanctions impeding fight against COVID-19