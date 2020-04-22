{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
CONFLICT IN SYRIA

Tehran, Moscow, Ankara confirm plans to hold Syria summit in Iran

The sides emphasized the need to boost control of the government in Damascus over the entire Syrian territory and continue the war on terror

TEHRAN, April 22. /TASS/. The Iranian, Russian and Turkish foreign ministers, Javad Zarif, Sergey Lavrov and Mevlut Cavusoglu, have confirmed plans to hold the next round of talks on the Syrian settlement in the Astana format on Iran’s soil, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s press service said.

"The ministers highlighted the need to continue consultations and coordination at the highest level between three countries, stressing that the Astana process is the most important and effective way of ironing out the Syrian crisis," the statement reads.

The document says that "the sides have confirmed plans to hold the sixth round of talks between the leaders of the Astana process guarantor states in Iran as soon as the situation with the coronavirus normalizes."

The politicians also discussed "the latest events in Syria and in the region <...>, the situation in Idlib, the constitutional committee and the need to cancel unilateral sanctions." "The sides emphasized the need to boost control of the government [in Damascus] over the entire Syrian territory and continue the war on terror," the press service said.

Respect for Syrian sovereignty, territorial integrity

They confirmed unconditional respect for Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity during the teleconference Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed.

"The ministers confirmed adherence of Russia, Iran and Turkey to unconditional respect of sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic, in accordance with UN Security Council resolution 2254," the ministry said.

Also during their Wednesday teleconference, the ministers called on international organizations to ramp up humanitarian assistance to Syrian civilian population amid the coronavirus pandemic. "The ministers agreed with the necessity to ramp up the international organizations’ activity on provision of humanitarian assistance to Syrian civilian population amid the coronavirus infection spread. In this regard, the statement of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who called for softening and suspension of sanctions that undermine Syria’s ability to fight the epidemic, is highly important," according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The three-way ministerial meeting was held in the format of a teleconference.

The latest round of negotiations between Russia, Turkey and Iran in the Astana format took place on December 10-11, 2019, in Kazakhstan’s capital of Nur-Sultan. The next meeting was scheduled for March 2020. In early April, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousawi said that before the coronavirus pandemic the consultations had been expected to be held in Iran.

Syrian conflict
