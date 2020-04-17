Russia calls on key players to coordinate efforts to resolve Afghan crisis

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Moscow calls on key players - the US, China and Pakistan - to coordinate their efforts to resolve the Afghan crisis, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Friday.

"Russia urges key international players to coordinate their efforts to help find a way out of the current impasse and develop political solutions to ensure the interests of the Afghan people, establish true peace on Afghan soil and stability in the region," she emphasized.

The Russian diplomat pointed to the United States’ efforts to boost intra-Afghan dialogue, which include meetings with the leaders of various Afghan political and social organizations, officials from the political office of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) in Qatar and the Pakistani leadership. However, in Zakharova’s words, intra-Afghan talks are unlikely to begin until the crisis of power in Kabul is resolved.

"The crisis emerged following the failure of last year’s presidential election in Afghanistan. Besides, the current Afghan authorities openly seek to hinder a prisoner exchange with the Taliban, which is a key condition for the launch of intra-Afghan dialogue. We have to say in this regard that the Americans, too, are to blame for rising tensions in Kabul as they recognized the victory of one of the presidential candidates," Zakharova explained.

She emphasized that it ran counter to the agreements brokered by Russia, the US, China and Pakistan, which were aimed at boosting the creation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan.