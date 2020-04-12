Putin, Trump discuss situation on oil markets, strategic stability issues - Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. The situation on the global oil markets and issues of strategic stability were in focus of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s telephone conversation with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, that was held after Putin’s telephone talks with Trump and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Kremlin press service said on Sunday.

"Vladimir Putin has a separate telephone conversation with Donald Trump. The two leaders exchanged views on the situation on the oil markets. They once again stressed the major importance of the OPEC+ deal on oil production cuts. They also discussed current issues of strategic stability," it said.

The Russian leader congratulated his US counterpart and US Christians on Easter, the Kremlin added.

Putin and Trump have spoken over the phone thrice this week. On Friday, the discussed the situation on the global oil market and anti-coronavirus measures. On Thursday, they also focused on the oil market sitaation during trilateral talks with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

According to earlier reports, the 23 OPEC+ nations who held an extraordinary online meeting on April 12 agreed on oil production cuts in each of them. However they failed to agree a daily production cuts by at least ten million barrels and arrived at a consensus to reduced production by 9.7 million barrels a day as they failed to talk Mexico into accepting its quota of 400,000 barrels a day.