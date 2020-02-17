Sergei Melik-Bagdasarov appointed Russia’s ambassador to Venezuela

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Sergei Melik-Bagdasarov has been appointed Russia’s ambassador to Venezuela, as follows from a presidential decree that was posted on the legal information website on Monday.

Apart from that, President Vladimir Putin relieved Vladimir Zayemsky of the duties of Russian ambassador to that country.

Melik-Bagdasarov was born in 1968 and graduated from the Russian Foreign Ministry’s MGIMO University in 1994. Before being appointed ambassador to Venezuela, he was director of the ministry’s Department of Latin America.