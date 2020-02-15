Pace of multipolar world’s development not to slacken due to pressure - Lavrov

MUNICH, February 15. /TASS/. The attempts to slow down the development of a multipolar word will be futile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday speaking at the Primakov Readings roundtable discussions at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

"There are attempts to grind to a halt or decelerate that process, the process of development of multipolarity," he said noting that the attempts would not yield result.

"Statistical data of the IMF (International Monetary Fund) prove that GDP of the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) has already exceeded that of G7 (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States). And the trend is likely to continue," he said.

Lavrov pointed out that multipolarity is formed in the real world in the economy, finance, technology and politics.

"Those countries that have these achievements would certainly like to become more influential in the international arena," the minister added.