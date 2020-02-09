US can deploy shorter-and intermediate-range missile in Asia Pacific if it wants - Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. The United States can easily deploy its shorter-and intermediate-range missiles in the Asia Pacific region, if it wants, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Rossiiskaya Gazeta daily.

"The Americans have plans to deploy intermediate-and shorter-range missiles in the Asia Pacific region. Japan and South Korea are mentioned in this context. Both countries however said they have no plans to deploy such missiles. But if the Americans really want to deploy their missile there, I don’t think it is impossible," he said, adding that such missiles could be deployed on exotic islands in the central part of the Pacific.

According to the Russian top diplomat, these plans are geared to contain China but the geographical reality is that if missiles are deployed in those areas a large part of Russia will be exposed. And once deployed in Japan and South Korea, these missile may reach the entire territory to the Urals Mountains.

"Naturally, we will be forced to react. That is why we are telling the ASEAN and Asia Pacific nations, including Japan and South Korea, about the risks these ‘games’ are fraught with," Lavrov stressed.