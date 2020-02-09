{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
US can deploy shorter-and intermediate-range missile in Asia Pacific if it wants - Lavrov

According to the Russian top diplomat, these plans are geared to contain China but the geographical reality is that if missiles are deployed in those areas a large part of Russia will be exposed

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. The United States can easily deploy its shorter-and intermediate-range missiles in the Asia Pacific region, if it wants, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Rossiiskaya Gazeta daily.

"The Americans have plans to deploy intermediate-and shorter-range missiles in the Asia Pacific region. Japan and South Korea are mentioned in this context. Both countries however said they have no plans to deploy such missiles. But if the Americans really want to deploy their missile there, I don’t think it is impossible," he said, adding that such missiles could be deployed on exotic islands in the central part of the Pacific.

According to the Russian top diplomat, these plans are geared to contain China but the geographical reality is that if missiles are deployed in those areas a large part of Russia will be exposed. And once deployed in Japan and South Korea, these missile may reach the entire territory to the Urals Mountains.

"Naturally, we will be forced to react. That is why we are telling the ASEAN and Asia Pacific nations, including Japan and South Korea, about the risks these ‘games’ are fraught with," Lavrov stressed.

Russia worried over Kiev’s statements about revision of Minsk accords - Lavrov
Russia is alarmed to hear Kiev’s statements on the revision of the Minsk agreements in case of the absence of immediate steps towards their implementation
'Abuse, coercion, false accusations': Moscow slams US enforced extraditions of Russians
The Russian nationals extradited to the US usually face prejudice from American investigators and judges, the Foreign Ministry says
Kazakh authorities declare state of emergency in area of clashes — agency
Eight people were killed in a series of violent clashes in a rural area of Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region overnight to Saturday
Unannounced military drills pose threat to global peace, says Macron
The French leader also pointed to new areas of confrontation between global players
Ukraine can’t take Crimea even if Russia gives it away, says Ukrainian leader’s envoy
Permanent representative of the Ukrainian president for Crimea Anton Korinevich called the Russian Federation "the agressor"
Russia deems attempts to topple Venezuela’s government unacceptable - Lavrov
Lavrov stressed that Venezuela was Russia’s long-standing partner in Latin America and in the world
Russia’s top brass uploads video of upgraded Tu-160M bomber’s debut flight
Russia, India ready to produce Ka-226T light multirole helicopters
The Ka-226T helicopter meets the wishes of the Indian side, the CEO of Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport said
Coronavirus death toll in China hits 722; up to 31,800 infected with virus - authorities
A total of 2,050 underwent medical treatment and recovered from the deadly disease
Soldier goes on shooting rampage in Thailand killing 15 - agency
The shooter has reportedly taken 16 people hostage at the Terminal 21 shopping mall
Russia, Turkey to continue talks on Idlib next week - Turkish Foreign Ministry
Russian and Turkish delegations discussed the situation in Idlib. In focus were the steps that are likely to be taken to ensure truce on the ground and to promote the political process
Kremlin says Russia, Belarus reached gas supply deal on 2019 terms
Deputy head of the Russian presidential administration Dmitry Kozak said it on Friday after bilateral talks
This week in photos: Russian Wuhan evacuation, Soyuz MS-13 lands, and Istanbul plane crash
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
Defense Ministry: Israel's airstrike on Damascus could have affected passenger plane
The plane was escorted out of the danger zone and assisted in landing at the Hmeymim air base
Russian plane delivers humanitarian aid to China
The plane carries medicines and personal protective equipment
Moscow, Minsk defend their own interests being committed to cooperation - Kremlin
Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov noted that Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko are doing much to develop bilateral relations
Eight people killed in mass brawl in Kazakhstan
By now, 47 people have been detained and taken to a police station
Situation in Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region back to normal after clashes
The country’s prime minister Berdibek Saparbayev noted that a team of investigators will look into all circumstances of the incident to identify those behind it
US sets up new military bases in northeast Syria — Anadolu
US President Donald Trump announced US troop pullout from the zone of the Turkish military operation in northern Syria, but said that his country would not give up control over oil fields in the north of the Arab republic
Russia’s latest artillery and mortar systems to go into serial production in 2021
The trials will end in the coming 18 months
Macron says France not ready to reduce its nuclear arsenal
Earlier, Macron stressed the need for European states to come up with an international agenda in the sphere of arms control
Belarus plans to buy Russian oil at world prices
Belarus doesn’t need any special exclusive terms, Belarusian First Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Krutoi says
Russian national Vinnik’s attorneys appeal Paris court’s ruling on custody
The defense team of Vinnik also have appealed to the UN because of the violation of his rights by courts in European countries
Russia to launch first satellites to show ads from space in 2022
They will be controlled as part of a swarm of satellites, which in the future will be launched into orbit as part of the Sozvezdiye (Constellation) experiment
Putin, Lukashenko play for the same team in friendly hockey game
he match ended with a 13-4 score in favor of Putin and Lukashenko’s team
Turkey expects Russian delegation for talks on Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone
"Turkey is ready to do everything possible to stop the humanitarian catastrophe," the top Turkish diplomat said
Turkish military convoy enters Syria’s Idlib - TV report
The convoy consisted of tanks, armored vehicles and vehicles carrying munitions
Passenger plane makes emergency landing in northwestern Russia - source
No one has been injured
Venezuelans tired of confrontation, calls for street protests - Lavrov
Also the people of Venezuela are obviously tired of foreign intervention, Russian Foreign Minister said
Press review: Lukashenko cozies up to US and is Erdogan blocking Syria’s road to victory
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, February 5
Turkey sends convoy of 300 trucks, armored vehicles to Syrian border — agency
In the past few days, Turkey has been redeploying its forces to areas bordering the Idlib de-escalation zone
China builds second hospital in Wuhan in two weeks
The decision to construct the Leishenshan hospital was taken on January 25
Russian government to assist oil supplies to Belarus - Kremlin
Provision of oil price discounts to Belarus would require introduction of state regulation, deputy head of the Russian presidential administration Dmitry Kozak noted
WHO says people receiving packages from China not at risk of contracting coronavirus
Coronaviruses do not survive long on objects, such as letters or packages, the World Health Organization says
Syrian troops advancing from Idlib and Aleppo meet in Tal al-Eiss — TV
As a result of the operation, governmental troops are expected to restore control over the entire 432-km Aleppo-Damascus highway
Russia, Turkey hold three-hour talks on Idlib in Ankara - TV
The talks were held behind closed doors at the Turkish Foreign Ministry
Movement for UN Charter gains momentum with support from Russia, Venezuela - Lavrov
Lavrov said that it is a very pressing task
Snowden seeks to extend Russian residence permit, lawyer says
Snowden's residence permit will expire in April 2020
Russian embassy says Norway violates its obligations under treaty on Spitsbergen
The Russian side urges Norway to bring its policies "in accordance with its international commitments" and suggests negotiations and consultations to resolve those issues
Russia to develop military technical cooperation with Venezuela - Lavrov
According to the Russian top diplomat, the sides have also agreed to develop trade-and-economic, investment and humanitarian cooperation in conditions of illegal sanctions
Face masks made mandatory in Russia’s Khabarovsk to prevent coronavirus spread
The city is also curtailing mass events
Russia to deploy two ‘hypersonic missile hunters’ on Kola Peninsula in Arctic — source
One radar is already being fielded while the second station has been delivered to the peninsula, the source said
Russian lawmaker killed in helicopter crash in Tatarstan, source says
Earlier, it was reported that a Bell 407 helicopter with three passengers aboard crashed in the Russian region of Tatarstan
About 100 passengers develop fever on cruise ship quarantined off Japan
Up to now, 64 people, who had tested positive for the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV, were evacuated to hospitals from the Diamond Princess, which accommodates about 3,700 people from 50 countries
China thanks Russia for its assistance in fighting coronavirus
Earlier in the day, the Russian Emergencies Ministry delivered humanitarian cargo weighting over 23 tonnes to Wuhan
Designer explains how Israel managed to hit Pantsyr-S system in Syria
On May 10, 2018 one of the Pantsyr-S vehicles of Syria’s air defense was destroyed by an Israeli guided missile, presumably launched by the anti-missile system Spike
Russia, Mexico have good prospects for expanding military-technical cooperation — Lavrov
Helicopter with three passengers aboard crashes in Russia’s Tatarstan
One survivor can be seen from the air, while the fate of the rest people is not immediately known
Upper stage with 34 OneWeb satellites separates from carrier rocket's third stage
The Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with the Fregat-M booster and 34 OneWeb satellites was launched from the 31st platform on the Baikonur spaceport at 12:42am Moscow time
Press review: Impeachment fiasco may help re-elect Trump and US advances into Central Asia
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, February 7
Moscow considers all possible options regarding its property in US — ambassador
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov said in mid-January that new information regarding legal aspects of the diplomatic property issue may appear soon
