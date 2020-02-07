{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia deems attempts to topple Venezuela’s government unacceptable - Lavrov

Lavrov stressed that Venezuela was Russia’s long-standing partner in Latin America and in the world
© Mikhail Tereschenko/TASS

CARACAS, February 7. /TASS/. Russia deems any attempts to topple Venezuela’s legitimate government absolutely unacceptable and will do its best to have them condemned by the world community, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"Regrettably, the current crisis around Venezuela stems from attempts to stage a large-scale campaign geared to topple the legitimate government using all possible options, including the use of force, as this campaign’s organizers declare," he said at a meeting with representatives of Venezuela’s national reconciliation roundtable.

"We consider such scenarios absolutely unacceptable and will spare no effort to have them condemned by the world community," he stressed.

According to the Russian top diplomat, Russia has been pursuing this course both in its contacts with the United States and in the United Nations Security Council and demands all stay committed to their international liabilities under the United Nations Charter, such as settlement of disputes by peaceful means, non-use of force and threats of forces, and interference into domestic affairs of sovereign states.

Apart from that, Lavrov stressed that Venezuela was Russia’s long-standing partner in Latin America and in the world.

"We hail you country’s independent policy on the international arena. We want Venezuela, like any other country, to be independent, politically stable and successfully developing," he added.

