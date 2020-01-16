Social, economic goals from Putin’s address require 400-500bln rubles annually — official

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. The implementation of social and economic measures voiced by Russian President Vladimir Putin in his annual State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly will require about 400-500 billion rubles ($6.5-$8.1 billion at the current exchange rate) annually, according to preliminary estimates by the head of Russia’s Accounts Chamber.

"We should now evaluate the influence [of the announced measures] on mortality and birth rates. The measures that were announced are fairly expensive, they would require from 400 to 500 billion rubles annually," head of the Russian Accounts Chamber Alexei Kudrin told reporters.

Therefore, in order to fulfill those plans, the government will need to raise funds amounting to about 0.4-0.5% of the Russian GDP, the Russian official continued.

In his words, the government will have to review Russia’s three-year Russian budget in connection with the measures announced by Putin.