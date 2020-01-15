Putin suggests authorizing senate to dismiss judges at president’s request

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. There is a need to authorize Russia’s Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) to dismiss Constitutional and Supreme Court judges at the president’s request, President Vladimir Putin said in his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on Wednesday.

"I suggest enshrining in the Constitution the Federation Council’s right to dismiss Constitutional and Supreme Court judges at the president’s request, if they commit misconduct damaging their honor and dignity, as well as in other cases outlined by federal laws, when judges cannot maintain their position," Putin pointed out.

The president added that the initiative was based on the current practices.

At the same time, Putin suggested enhancing the role of the Constitutional Court, authorizing it to check constitutional bills at the president’s request. "In order to improve the quality of laws, I suggest strengthening the role of the Constitutional Court, particularly by authorizing it to check constitutional bills at the president’s request, after the Federal Assembly passes them and before the head of state signs them," Putin said.