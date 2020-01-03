US strike on Iraq fraught with dire consequences for regional peace - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. The US strike at the Baghdad airport, which killed Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, is fraught with grave consequences for peace in the region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"Washington’s step is fraught with grave consequences for regional peace and stability. We are guided by the premise that such actions are not conducive to finding solutions to the complex problems that have piled up in the Middle East. On the contrary, they lead to a new round of escalation of tensions in the region," the ministry stressed.