Lavrov expected to meet with Trump in Washington on December 10

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to meet with US President Donald Trump in Washington on December 10, a Russian Foreign Ministry source told TASS on Monday.

"On December 10, Sergey Lavrov will make a working visit to Washington. He is expected to be received by US President Donald Trump, he will also hold talks with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo. The parties are expected to consider a wide range of issues concerning the current state and the future of relations between Russia and the United States, as well as pressing global issues," the source pointed out.

He emphasized that Lavrov would visit the United States at Pompeo’s invitation.

Lavrov and Trump met at the White House on May 10, 2017. They later held a brief conversation on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The Russian top diplomat also held a meeting with his US counterpart in New York on September 27.