Putin wraps up visit to Budapest, arrives in Russia’s Kaliningrad

KALININGRAD, October 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin completed his visit to Hungary on Wednesday night and arrived early on Thursday to Russia’s Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad.

The president’s Thursday’s schedule includes a session of the Russian State Council’s presidium, devoted to Russian regions’ priorities in the healthcare sector. The event will take place in Svetlogorsk, a city several dozens of kilometers away from Kaliningrad. After that, Putin will meet with local residents.

Later in the day, Putin will visit the Yantar Shipyard and inspect the Gremyashchy guided missile corvette of project 20385, which was floated out in 2017 and is now completing its factory trials.

Project 20385 corvettes were designed by Almaz bureau. The multirole corvettes have to detect and destroy submarines and surface warships, support landing operations and engage in various brown-water missions. The displacement is 2500 thousand tons, the length is 106 meters, the width - 13 meters, the speed -27 knots, the cruising capacity is 4000 miles and autonomous navigation is 15 days. The corvettes are armed with the universal Kalibr launchers, the antiaircraft Redut missiles, antisubmarine Paket complex, 100mm artillery gun A-190-01, two 30mm AK-630M, and a Ka-27 antisubmarine helicopter.

The Gremyashchy is expected to enter service with Russia’s Pacific Fleet by the end of the year. It will become the fleet’s first carrier of Kalibr missiles.