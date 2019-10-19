{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Putin, Merkel agree it is crucial to implement Minsk accords on Ukraine

The Kremlin pointed out that primarily, it concerns the implementation of ‘Steinmeier formula’ into the Ukrainian legislation along with disengagement of forces near the inhabited localities of Zolotoye and Petrovskoye
Russia's President Vladimir Putin Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin
© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel held talks by phone, confirming particularly the significance of the Minsk peace deal, inked at the Normandy Four meetings on Ukraine, to be implemented, the Kremlin said on Saturday adding the call was requested by the German side.

"When discussing a solution to the Ukraine crisis, [they] confirmed the significance of strict compliance with provisions of the Minsk Package of Measures and the agreements reached at Normandy Four summit meetings," the Kremlin said.

The Kremlin pointed out that "primarily, it concerns the implementation of ‘Steinmeier formula’ into the Ukrainian legislation along with disengagement of forces in designated areas along the contact line near the inhabited localities of Zolotoye and Petrovskoye."

Under various pretexts, Kiev has been refusing to withdraw its troops and weapons from those areas, the statement says.

"As for the possibility for another Normandy Four summit, it needs to be thoroughly prepared and to bring about tangible results. It was agreed that this work will be continued between the leaders’ aides and the foreign ministers," the Kremlin added.

The situation in Syria

Russian President also said in a phone conversation that interests of any ethnic and religious group should be taken into account when seeking a political solution in Syria.

Putin and Merkel "focused on the situation in northeastern Syria. The Russian president emphasized that long-term and stable stabilization in the Syrian Arab Republic might be possible only if based on respect for the principles of the country’s national unity and territorial integrity," the Kremlin said in a statement.

"Along with that, the interests of each ethnic and religious group of the people of Syria must be considered," it says.

In addition, both leaders agreed that it was crucial to promote the process of political settlement in Styria, in particular, by holding a first meeting of the constitution committee scheduled for October 23 in Geneva.

The tensions in Libya

Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel noted, that Russia and Germany stay poised to help Libya de-escalate tensions and will support any effort seeking a peace solution to the conflict in that country.

"The leaders touched upon the Libya crisis and agreed to help de-escalate tensions, facilitating the mediatory efforts brokered by the United Nations for the conflict to be resolved peacefully," the Kremlin said.

