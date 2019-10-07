Russian ambassador to US seeks normal relations with new Pentagon and NSC administration

SAN FRANCISCO, October 7. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has proposed meetings with new US National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien and the new administration of Pentagon.

"I can tell you that I have turned to O’Brien asking him to receive me for a meeting," Antonov said speaking at the Fort Ross Dialogue international forum in San Francisco. "I have also proposed to newly-appointed senior officials of the US Department of State to pay them at least a courtesy visit, because we had businesslike and pragmatic relations with former executives of Pentagon."

"I dearly hope that we will establish normal and working relations with the new administration of the National Security Council and Pentagon," the ambassador added.