Russian diplomats in New York to accompany lawmaker Yumasheva to flight home - ambassador

SAN FRANCISCO, October 7. /TASS/. Diplomats from the Russian Consulate General’s Office in New York will accompany Russian lawmaker Inga Yumasheva, who was earlier questioned by FBI, to her return flight to Moscow, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said speaking at the Fort Ross Dialogue international forum in San Francisco.

"We have asked our colleagues from the Consulate General’s Office in New York to accompany Inga [Yumasheva] to our aircraft," the Russian ambassador said.

Antonov announced on Saturday that Yumasheva, who arrived in the United States to take part in the Fort Ross Dialogue forum, was detained at New York’s airport by FBI officers, who questioned her for about an hour. He said the Russian Embassy filed a note of protest with the US Department of State over the incident.

On Sunday, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a protest to the US authorities, calling this situation yet another hostile action.

Yumasheva was elected to the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, with the ruling United Russia party from the Republic of Bashkortostan. She is a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs.