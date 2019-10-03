Date of US national security adviser’s visit to Moscow being agreed — senior diplomat

HAVANA, October 3. /TASS/. The date for a Russian visit by US National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien is being coordinated, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"We proceed from the fact that Mr. O’Brien has the invitation from Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev to visit our country. The date is being coordinated," he said.

US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman said in an interview with the Kommersant daily earlier that O’Brien’s possible visit to Russia to establish dialogue with Patrushev was being considered and would take place rather sooner than later.