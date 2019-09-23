Putin orders to sign deal on financing Abkhazian army’s modernization

"I order to accept the Russian government’s proposal on signing an Agreement between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Abkhazia on financing the expenses on modernizing the Armed Forces of the Republic of Abkhazia," the document said.

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered to sign an agreement on earmarking funds on modernizing Abkhazia’s Armed Forces, according to an executive order published on the legal information website on Monday.

The deal will be signed after talks between the Russian Defense and Foreign ministries with Abkhazia.

Military cooperation between the two countries was officially launched after Russia recognized Abkhazia as an independent state. It started developing after Georgia’s aggressive actions against Abkhazia and South Ossetia in August 2008.

Russian peacekeepers conducted their mission to enforce Georgian troops to peace thus guaranteeing security of citizens in the two former unrecognized republics. After the aggression was repelled in Abkhazia and South Ossetia, two Russian military bases were set up to guarantee security of the republics in the future.