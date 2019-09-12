Putin highlights importance of Russian-Israeli security cooperation

SOCHI, September 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has stressed the importance of security cooperation between Russia and Israel.

"I will be frank: to a great extent, due to your efforts, our relations have reached a new level on the issues of security and in the sphere of military cooperation," the Russian leader addressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the run-up to their talks in Sochi.

According to Putin, this cooperation is very important, "especially due to the remaining threat of international terrorism."