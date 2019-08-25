Russian, Angolan top diplomats to discuss conflicts in Africa

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Angolan counterpart Manuel Domingos Augusto will hold talks in Moscow on Monday to discuss economic cooperation between the two countries and ways to resolve conflicts in Africa, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The two ministers will exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual importance, focusing on ways to resolve crises in Africa’s trouble spots, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Central African Republic, South Sudan and Somalia," the statement reads.

The top diplomats will pay special attention to trade, economic, investment and mining cooperation between Russia and Angola, as well as to business ties between the two countries’ regions. In addition, they will also discuss preparations for the Russia - Africa Summit scheduled to take place in Sochi in October.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the two countries maintain meaningful political dialogue based on "similar views of global processes and similar approaches to forming a fair world order, commitment to the primacy of international law and the principle of non-interference in the domestic affairs of sovereign states." Russia and Angola also closely cooperate within the United Nations and on other international platforms, the ministry added.

Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi will host the first Russia-Africa Summit on October 24. The leaders of more than 50 countries of the region have been invited, 35 of whom have confirmed their participation. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russian and Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt, which is presiding over the African Union in 2019, will co-chair the summit.