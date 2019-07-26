Russian Foreign Ministry to assess Palestine’s decision to suspend agreements with Israel

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Moscow will assess Palestine’s decision to suspend all agreements with Israel, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and North Africa Mikhail Bogdanov told reporters on Friday.

"We need to sort things out. I have heard the news but it requires analysis," he said in response to a question.

According to the Wafa news agency, Palestine’s President Mahmoud Abbas announced following a Palestinian Authority meeting in Ramallah that Palestine was suspending all peace agreements signed with Israel. "Our hands have been and are still extended to a just, comprehensive and lasting peace. But this does not mean that we accept the status quo or surrender to the measures of the occupation," Abbas said.

In addition, Palestine’s president once again rejected the United States’ Middle East peace plan referred to as the "Deal of the Century."