Russia has no plans to "pull down the flag" over the South Kurils - Putin

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, June 22. /TASS/. The Russian authorities intend to develop the Far East, including the South Kuril Islands, and there are no plans to lessen attention to that region, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with anchorman of the program "Vesti v Subbotu" ("News on Saturday") Sergei Brilyov on Rossiya 1 TV Channel.

The journalist asked the president about what the residents of the South Kuril Islands should expect in the future.

"We have whole large programs of developing the Far East, including the South Kurils. All these programs will be implemented," the Russian president said.

"We will be developing infrastructure there," Putin said, recalling that Russia had recently opened a new airport in the region.

When asked about whether Russia would have "to pull down the Russian flag" at new facilities, Putin answered: "We do not have such plans."