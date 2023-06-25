Situation in Zaporozhye area tense but controlled — politician

MELITOPOL, June 25. /TASS/. The situation in the Zaporozhye area is tense but controlled, Vladimir Rogov, leader of the We Are Together With Russia movement, said on Sunday.

"Despite the development in the rear, Russian soldiers continue to selflessly defend the Zaporozhye frontline. The situation is tense but controlled," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Rogov, a new Ukrainian observation point was spotted and eliminated near Pologi. Apart from that, Russian forces "destroyed a pickup truck near Novodanilovka, a mortar squad near Malaya Tokmachka, a Msta-B howitzer near Belogorye, and a M-7 howitzer." Russian troops also wiped out Ukrainian tanks in the Vremevsky area, hit a self-propelled artillery system, a pickup truck and an armored vehicle in Vasilyevsky area.