Ukrainian troops active only in certain sectors of frontline — Akhmat commander

MAKHACHKALA, May 13. /TASS/. Commander of the Akhmat commando unit and Deputy Commander of the 2nd Army Corps Apty Alaudinov said on Saturday that Ukrainian troops increased their activity only in some sectors of the line of engagement.

Earlier, Yan Gagin, an advisor to Acting DPR Head Denis Pushilin, reported that Ukrainian units had become more active along the entire line of combat engagement.

"The Ukrainian units became active not along the entire line of combat engagement, only in certain parts and still the situation has not significantly changed," Alaudinov told TASS.

"The situation is completely under control in our sector," he added.

Earlier, the Akhmat commander said that his unit was responsible for the zone from Soledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR).