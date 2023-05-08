Wagner founder Prigozhin says ammunition supplies resumed as Artyomovsk fighting goes on

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the private military company Wagner, on Monday said ammunition supplies resumed as fierce fighting continues in Artyomovsk, a town known in Ukraine as Bakhmut.

"The maximum advancement of units today has reached 130 meters. A total of 15,000 meters has been taken. The enemy continues to control about 2.36 square kilometers. Battles [in Artyomovsk] are fierce. Units are going forward, and they will continue to do so. We are starting, according to preliminary data, to get ammunition," he said, according to a statement posted to Telegram by his press service.