MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Soldiers from Russia’s Battlegroup West eliminated four groups of Ukrainian saboteurs over the past day, said Battlegroup Spokesman Sergey Zybinsky.

"In operational activity in the Kupyansk area, Battlegroup West soldiers uncovered and destroyed four groups of enemy saboteurs from the 14th and 92nd separate mechanized brigades over the past day," Zybinsky said in a video posted on the Russian Defense Ministry’s Telegram channel.

According to Zybinsky, the Russian forces disrupted two attempts at rotation by Ukrainian units on the front lines near the localities of Novomlynsk and Novoseleovskoye.

"The crews of Ka-52 and Mi-28 helicopters of the group's army aviation hit the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the 101st separate mechanized territorial defense brigade near the village of Gorki," the head of the press center added.

He also said that artillery fire from Msta-B howitzers destroyed an enemy ammunition depot in the Bochkovo area.

"In the area of the settlement of Ogurtsovo and Ivanovka, fire from D-20 and Msta-S howitzers destroyed two enemy mortar squads," Zybinsky concluded.