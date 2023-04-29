Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian artillery gun in Kherson area

GENICHESK, April 29. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian motorized artillery system in the Kherson area over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, a spokesman for the regional emergency services reported on Saturday.

"Artillery fire in the area of the settlement of Veletenskoye destroyed a 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery gun with a crew of five and ammunition," the spokesman said.

During the night battles, Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian mortar team near the community of Dneprovskoye, killing two and wounding five enemy personnel, he added.