US strikes in Iraq, Syria not a long-term campaign — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, February 6. /TASS/. Recent strikes of the US Armed Forces in Iraq and Syria in response to shelling of US troops in Jordan will not be a long-term campaign, US Department of Defense spokesman Patrick Ryder said at a briefing.

"As I understand it, that's not the case," the spokesman said, answering the question whether the long-standing campaign should be awaited in connection with the strikes.

"But again, [I am] not going into specifics on what future operations could look like, other than to say that we'll be at a time and place of our choosing," he added.

A kamikaze drone fell to the ground not far from the US armed forces base in the east of Syria, US Department of Defense spokesman Patrick Ryder said at a briefing.

“This was the one way attack drone landed several kilometers” from the stationing point of the US military, the spokesman said. The incident took place on February 4, he noted.