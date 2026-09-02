Nepal flood death toll exceeds 1,200 — disaster management agency

NEW DELHI, September 2. /TASS/. The death toll from a massive landslide and flooding in Nepal has risen to 1,204, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said.

The previous death toll stood at 1,127. Some 4,200 people remain missing, while nearly 12,000 have been rescued.

A powerful flood struck northern Nepal on August 26. The disaster was caused by an avalanche near the Chinese border, about 20 km northeast of the Rasuwagadhi border crossing. The massive flow of rock swept more than 70 km down a river at high speed, destroying settlements and flooding a large area.