Russian Emergencies Ministry aircraft drops over 160 metric tons of water on Serbia fires

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. A Russian Emergencies Ministry Il-76 aircraft involved in fighting wildfires in Serbia made four sorties over the past 24 hours, dropping 168 metric tons of water on the fires, the ministry’s press service told TASS.

"The Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Il-76 aircraft continues its efforts to extinguish wildfires in the Deliblato Sands area, a territory with a unique ecosystem where it is particularly important to prevent the fire from spreading further. In addition, the crew carried out operations in two other areas of Serbia - Vranje and Prokop. Four sorties were made, and 168 metric tons of water were dropped," the ministry said.

Over the past several days, Emergencies Ministry aircraft have dropped more than 1,000 metric tons of water on the fires. "The situation remains difficult in a number of areas of Serbia. High air temperatures and strong winds are creating additional risks and contributing to the rapid spread of the fire. Under these conditions, the work of Russian aircraft is particularly important," the ministry noted.

A Russian Emergencies Ministry task force is also operating in the area of the Deliblato Sands nature reserve.

Russian Emergencies Ministry aircraft are operating in Serbia on the instructions of Russian President Vladimir Putin.