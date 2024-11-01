Rossiya Airlines jet makes emergency landing at Moscow airport over suspected fuel leak

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. A Rossiya Airlines jet heading from St. Petersburg to Almaty made an emergency landing at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport over a suspected fuel leak, the airline said.

"Flight 6531 from St. Petersburg to Almaty landed at the Sheremetyevo airport for a technical reason: a suspected fuel leak," the company said in a statement.

The airline then decided to replace the aircraft before resuming the flight. The plane departed from Moscow to Almaty at 9:54 a.m. Moscow time, the airline said.

Maintenance workers are examining the aircraft that made the emergency landing.