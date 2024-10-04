Car bomb blast kills Zaporozhye NPP’s security officer in Energodar

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. A security officer of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant was killed in Energodar when a bomb planted under his car expoloded, the Investigative Committee has said.

"On October 4, 2024, a makeshift explosive device was planted under the vehicle of the chief of the security passes group of the Zaporozhye NPP’s security department, parked near a house on Kashtanovy Boulevard in the city of Energodar. The bomb went off when the man got into his car. The officer died of injuries in hospital," the news release reads.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated over murder committed in a generally dangerous way and illegal trafficking of explosives or explosive devices. The search for suspects is underway. Forensic examinations of items picked at the scene of the attack are due. Witnesses have been questioned.