Air India airplane headed from India to UK makes emergency landing in Moscow

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Air India's Boeing 787 airplane traveling from India to the UK landed in Moscow due to a technical malfunction, Sheremetyevo Airport said.

"The aircraft’s crew requested an unscheduled landing at Sheremetyevo Airport due to technical problems. Sheremetyevo Airport services promptly responded to the crew's request and prepared to receive the aircraft according to the applicable emergency plan. The flight landed safely at 6:36 p.m. Moscow time. There are 258 passengers and 17 crew members on board," the airport said.

Currently, airport services and A-Technics specialists are assisting the foreign crew in preparing to continue the flight. The departure is scheduled for 9:35 p.m. Moscow time, but changes are possible.

"The foreign crew receives full assistance from the Russian airport and specialists under the applicable international convention," the airport said in a statement.