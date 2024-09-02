Firefighters contain raging blazes at fuel depots in Russia’s southern Rostov Region

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Firefighters have contained raging blazes in the town of Proletarsk in Russia’s southern Rostov Region, where drone debris caused fuel depots to catch fire over two weeks ago, an emergency official told TASS.

"The blazes have been put out. Firefighters remain at the site, just in case, because the area is experiencing strong winds. However, raging blazes have been contained," he said.

A district administration official told TASS earlier that the fire had engulfed 10,000 square meters. According to Russia’s consumer watchdog, the amount of harmful substances in the air does not exceed normal levels and no one has to be evacuated.

Russian air defenses downed a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle in the southeast of the Rostov Region on August 18; its debris fell on an industrial warehouse site in Proletarsk, causing diesel fuel to catch fire. A total of 50 Emergencies Ministry workers were injured while combating the blazes. A state of emergency was declared in Proletarsk.