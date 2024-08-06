11 people taken to hospitals after traffic accident in Krasnodar Region

KRASNODAR, August 6. /TASS/. Eleven people were taken to hospitals after a traffic accident in Russia’s southern Krasnodar Region, the crisis management center reported.

"Eleven people were taken to hospitals. One person received outpatient assistance," it said.

The accident occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the 178th kilometer of the R-217 Caucasus federal highway near Armavir where a truck, a passenger car and a minibus collided. Fourteen people, including six children, were injured. An adult and a child who were in the car died.

A criminal case was initiated on charges of violating traffic rules entailing the death of one or more people (part 5, article 264 of the Russian Criminal Code).