Several dwelling houses damaged in Lugansk after Ukraine’s attack — administration

LUGANSK, August 4. /TASS/. Several single-family houses were damaged in Lugansk after Ukraine’s shelling attack, the city’s administration said.

"Unfortunately, several single-family houses were damaged as a result of the massive missile attack on the republic’s capital by Ukrainian troops. Fragments damaged roofs and broke windows," Lugansk’s acting head Yana Pashchenko was quoted as saying on the administration’s Telegram channel.

Earlier in the day, head of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Leonid Pasechnik said that Ukrainian troops had fired 12 Western-made missiles, eight ATACMS and four Storm Shadows, at Lugansk. Four projectiles were shot down by air defense systems near the city. Their falling fragments caused fire to dry grass. The strikes targeted storage facilities holding tanks with fuel and residential quarters.