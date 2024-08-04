12 Western-made missiles fired at Lugansk by Ukrainian troops — LPR head

LUGANSK, August 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops fired twelve Western-made missiles at the city of Lugansk, four of them were shot down near the city, head of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Leonid Pasechnik said.

"Twelve Western-made missiles were fired at Lugansk by Ukrainian troops. According to preliminary data, they were eight ATACMS and four Storm Shadow projectiles. Four missiles were shot down by air defense forces near the city. The falling fragment cause fire to dry grass. The strikes targeted storage facilities holding tanks with fuel and residential areas. <…> Information about casualties is being verified," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Pasechnik, emergencies services are working at the site.