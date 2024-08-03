Critical infrastructure facility catches fire in Ukraine’s Vinnitsa Region

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. A major fire broke out at a critical infrastructure fault in the Vinnitsa Region in central Ukraine, the State Emergency Service said in a statement.

"A major fire was reported at a critical infrastructure facility," the statement reads.

The service added that efforts to put out the fire involved 64 personnel and 23 pieces of equipment, as well as two fire trains.

Earlier, Natalya Zabolotnaya, deputy head of the regional administration, said that an infrastructure facility had suffered damage. Last night, air raid sirens went off in the Vinnitsa Region and Ukrainian media outlets reported explosions.