Death toll in partial collapse of apartment building in Urals climbs to seven

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Another body was pulled from under the rubble of a partially collapsed residential building in Nizhny Tagil where a gas blast occurred, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"In Nizhny Tagil, rescue workers managed to pull another body without any signs of life from under the rubble," the press service said, specifying that the deceased was male.

A total of seven people, including four children, died in the collapse. At this moment, two people are still missing.