MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The death toll in the partial collapse of a five-story building in the city of Nizhny Tagil in Russia’s Urals region has risen to six, the Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.

"Rescue workers have pulled out a child’s body from under the rubble," the statement reads. That said, the death toll currently stands at six and there are four children among those killed.

Three people remain missing.