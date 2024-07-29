FACTBOX: Train collides with passenger truck in Volgograd Region

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Eight cars of a passenger train derailed in the Volgograd Region after being involved in an accident with a Kamaz truck. Some of the injured were hospitalized. About 140 people received cuts and bruises, Russian Railways said. TASS has gathered the key facts about the incident.

Circumstances

- According to preliminary data, eight cars of a train traveling from Kazan to Adler derailed in the Volgograd Region due to the accident; some of them toppled over.

- The accident occurred at 12:35 p.m. Moscow time (9:35 a.m. GMT) at the Gremyachaya - Kotelnikovo crossing.

- The driver of a truck drove onto a railroad crossing and collided with the passing passenger train, the Russian Railways company said.

- The train was carrying 812 passengers, the authorities said.

- According to emergency response services, the train cars derailed because the conductor used the emergency brake after seeing the Kamaz truck on the tracks.

- Russian Railways specified that even though the driver applied the emergency brake, the train was too close to the truck to avoid the collision.

- The train was moving 65 km/h. Cars approaching the crossing can see the train over one kilometer away.

- The driver of the Kamaz truck blatantly violated traffic rules and drove onto the railway crossing in front of the train. The signaling system at the crossing was operating properly, Russian Railways pointed out.

- Operational services, medics and recovery trains have been called to the site.

- The effects of the accident are being dealt with by 324 people and 109 pieces of equipment. Two Mi-8 helicopters of the Emergencies Ministry are preparing for departure to help with cleanup efforts.

- The victims are being evacuated.

- Train traffic on that section of railway has been suspended.

The injured

- Russian Railways reported that 16 people were hospitalized with 13 adults, one child and two conductors among them. About 140 people received injuries and bruises.

- In turn, the central hospital of the Kotelnikovo district reported 30 people being hospitalized, with 15 adults and 15 children among them.

The investigation

- Officers of the Russian Interior Ministry's regional department and the leadership of the Russian Interior Ministry's Main Directorate in the Volgograd Region left for the scene.

- A criminal case was initiated under Article 263 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Violation of the Rules for Traffic Safety and Operation of the Railway, Air, Sea and Inland Water Transportation").

- The Kamaz driver has been sent for a medical examination.

- Russian Railways reported that the head of the holding Oleg Belozerov was personally overseeing the operation to clean up the site.

- Volgograd Region Governor Andrey Bocharov departed to the scene of the accident.