KURSK, July 28. /TASS/. Twelve Ukrainian drones were shot down over Russia’s borderline Kursk Region, the region’s acting governor, Alexey Smirnov, said.

"Twelve more Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down in the Oboyansky and Medvensky districts by our defenders! Thanks to air defense forces!" he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, he said that a Ukrainian drone had been destroyed in the Medvensky district.