BRYANSK, July 27. /TASS/. Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 22 Ukrainian drones over Russia’s Bryansk Region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

"Since yesterday evening and over the past night, 22 fixed-wing drones have been intercepted and destroyed. <...> I thank the Russian servicemen who perform tasks to protect our Bryansk Region and the whole of Russia!" he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The governor added that there were no casualties or damage as a result of the attacks.