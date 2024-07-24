Three Russians dead as fishing ship sinks off South American coast — MFA

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Three Russians died after the fishing ship Argos Georgia sank off the Falkland Islands, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

"There have been additional reports about the fishing vessel off South America. According to the Falklands Coast Guard and the shipowner, there were eight Russians onboard. Of them, four are alive, three died and one is listed as missing," the diplomat said.

The Guardian reported that at least six people died as the Argos Georgia sank in southern Atlantic. According to the report, the ship was battered by gale-force winds exceeding 65 km/h and seven-meter waves.