Missing Robinson helicopter not found, search suspended due to weather

YAKUTSK, July 21. /TASS/. The aircraft that flew to Yakutia's Aldan region to search for the missing Robinson helicopter could not fully inspect the area due to deteriorating weather conditions, representative of the Federal Air Transport Agency told reporters.

"The search and rescue aircraft has not yet been able to locate the missing R44 using the coordinates of its emergency beacon. Due to the deteriorating weather conditions, it was not possible to completely survey the planned 20 km square," the statement said.

According to preliminary data, the emergency beacon of a Robinson R44 II helicopter went off in the night of July 19 in the Aldan region of Russia’s Yakutia. The pilot did not make contact at the appointed time. The location of the aircraft is unknown. The helicopter was carrying a pilot and three passengers.