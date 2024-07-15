UAV falls on territory of electric power substation in Lipetsk Region

LIPETSK, July 15. /TASS/. An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) fell on the territory of an electric power substation in the Stanovlyansky municipal district of the Lipetsk Region, head of the region Igor Artamonov said on his Telegram channel on Monday.

"A UAV crashed into the territory of an electric power substation in the Stanovlyansky municipal district," he said. "Law enforcement officers are working at the site of the crash.

"There are no casualties. The work of the power substation was not disrupted," Artamonov added.

Shortly before the incident local emergencies services issued a drone attack alert in the Lipetsk Region.