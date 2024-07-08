Three civilians injured when Ukrainian troops shell Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, July 8. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have attacked several settlements in the Russian Belgorod Region using kamikaze drones and artillery rocket systems, injuring three civilians, region’s Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

"In the village of Gruzskoye, Borisovka district, a drone attacked a moving passenger car. Two people were injured," a man and a woman, the governor said. "Medics assess their condition as of medium severity," Gladkov blogged.

He said a kamikaze drone had also attacked a combine harvester near the village of Chapaevsky in the Graivoron urban district, causing a fire. "The tractor that came to the rescue was also attacked by the drone. The driver of the tractor was injured - the man with the blast injury, the head injury and shrapnel wounds to his arms and legs was rushed to the Golovchinsky district hospital, where he received first aid," the governor added.

The villages of Bezymeno and Golovchino in the Graivoron district were also attacked, with a shopping facility, a residential house and seven cars damaged there, he said. The village of Stary Khutor in the Valuiki district came under MLRS fire, with three private houses and a passenger car damaged there, he added.