MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russian air defenses shot down 12 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones above the Bryansk Region on the border with Ukraine in just one hour on Sunday, Governor Alexander Bogomaz wrote on Telegram.

"Ukrainian neo-Nazis kept sending their drones to attack our region," he wrote. "In just one hour, 12 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed.".

Later air defenses destroyed nine more fixed-wing drones, governor said.

No damage or casualties were reported.