Russian air defense takes down air targets over borderline Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, June 22. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems have shot down several aerial targets near Belgorod and the Belgorodsky District, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"Our air defense system reacted over Belgorod and the Belgorodsky District: several air targets approaching the city have been taken down. Preliminarily, there are no casualties or serious damage," he wrote.

According to the governor, a Ukrainian air attack on the village of Komsomolsky damaged a private residence and an enterprise. First responders are working on site, information on damage is being updated, he said.