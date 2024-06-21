Three men, including Russian national, detained on espionage charges in Germany

BERLIN, June 21. /TASS/. Three men, citizens of Russia, Ukraine, and Armenia, have been detained in Germany on suspicion of spying for a foreign country, the German prosecutor general’s office said.

The three men are suspected of being assigned by a foreign intelligence service to collect information about "a person from Ukraine" staying in Germany. For these ends, they stake out a cafe in Frankfurt am Main on June 19 where this person was supposed to be, it said.

The three suspects were detained on June 19 and on the following day the court sanctioned their arrest.