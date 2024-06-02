Munition explosion kills deputy district administration chief in Russia’s Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. A munition exploded in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, killing deputy district administration chief Igor Nechiporenko, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"An incident occurred in the Korochansky District. Igor Nechiporenko, deputy district administration chief and district security council secretary, was killed in a munition explosion," he wrote on Telegram.

The governor added that six civilians had suffered shrapnel injuries in an Ukrainian attack on the town of Shebekino.